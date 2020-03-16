Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expands By 7.1%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

