Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increases By 17.7%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 442,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

