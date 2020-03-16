Short Interest in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Grows By 17.8%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Brands International stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 301.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,816 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genius Brands International worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

