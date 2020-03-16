Short Interest in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Decreases By 5.2%

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 9,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,408,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Anaplan by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,373,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.