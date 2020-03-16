Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Drops By 8.8%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

ALLT stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

