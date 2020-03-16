Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Decreases By 12.0%

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 373,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $481,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AESE opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.29. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

