Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Grows By 12.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.79.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.
