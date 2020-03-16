Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Grows By 12.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 293,278 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 133,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 88,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

