Short Interest in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Decreases By 12.0%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.