Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Set at C$830.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$830.00 price objective on Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$413.43.

SHOP opened at C$546.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$643.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$512.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion and a PE ratio of -494.54. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$254.23 and a 1 year high of C$786.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

