Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Cfra raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

