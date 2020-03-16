Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.