Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,723 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,534,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,048,000 after acquiring an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,056,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

