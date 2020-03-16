Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.25

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWM. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a negative rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

