Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Underperform

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $16.27 on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ENI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ENI by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.