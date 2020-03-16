Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $58,729,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,503 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2,226.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

