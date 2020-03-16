Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

RST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.11.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

