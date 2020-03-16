Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Downgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.91.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$58.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$73.16.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

