Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.60. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 12-month low of C$3.70 and a 12-month high of C$9.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s payout ratio is currently 217.78%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

