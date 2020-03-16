Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

TSE RME opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$9.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.78%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.