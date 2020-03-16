Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
TSE RME opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$9.81.
About Rocky Mountain Dealerships
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.
