Reviewing StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) & AllianceBernstein (NASDAQ:AB)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 79.79% N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 6.78% 16.40% 16.39%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneCastle Financial and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 AllianceBernstein 0 0 3 0 3.00

StoneCastle Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.49%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.53%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. AllianceBernstein pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and AllianceBernstein’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 6.80 $10.05 million N/A N/A AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 0.67 $238.56 million $2.52 9.59

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats StoneCastle Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

