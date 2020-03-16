Reviewing NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $11.65 billion 2.03 $1.70 billion N/A N/A National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 1.45 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 14.94% 4.94% 0.26% National Bank of Canada 19.05% 18.75% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Bank of Canada 1 2 1 0 2.00

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.81%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Dividends

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S beats National Bank of Canada on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

