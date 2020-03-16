Reviewing Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Webster Financial (NASDAQ:WBS)

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mercantil Bank and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantil Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 Webster Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus price target of $18.98, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 72.69%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantil Bank and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantil Bank 14.03% 6.61% 0.67% Webster Financial 26.57% 12.99% 1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantil Bank and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantil Bank $363.23 million 1.75 $51.33 million $1.24 11.87 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 1.90 $382.72 million $4.07 7.34

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Mercantil Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

