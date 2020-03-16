Reviewing Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Uxin (OTCMKTS:UXIN)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Janel has a beta of -1.72, indicating that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Janel and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Uxin has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Uxin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than Janel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -0.48% -0.32% -0.08% Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janel and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $84.35 million 0.07 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Uxin $483.08 million 1.05 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.51

Janel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

