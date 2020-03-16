Reviewing Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Its Competitors

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Health Catalyst to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

This table compares Health Catalyst and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.26% -8.39% -3.55%

63.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -16.47 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.43 billion $1.63 billion 35.08

Health Catalyst’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 949 3200 6388 319 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 112.16%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 108.67%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.