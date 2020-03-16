Reviewing HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88%

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.11 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.48 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

HANG LUNG PROPE/S beats Gazit Globe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

