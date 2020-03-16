Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,635.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $7,519,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

RSG stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

