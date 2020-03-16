Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

