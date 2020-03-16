REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.36. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

