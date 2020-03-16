Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

