Raymond James Trims TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Target Price to C$2.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.64%. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

