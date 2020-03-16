Raymond James Lowers Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.30 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.70.

TF opened at C$8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 50.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.77%.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

