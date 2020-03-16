Raymond James Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$32.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, GMP Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.86.

TSE SU opened at C$22.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.52. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.34 and a 12 month high of C$46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

