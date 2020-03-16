RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTLLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $535.00 on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $584.15 and a twelve month high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.