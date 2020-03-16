RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $535.00 on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $584.15 and a 1-year high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

