Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PXS. ValuEngine lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

