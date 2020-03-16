Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 299.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,112 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.66. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

