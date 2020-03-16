Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $230.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE PSA opened at $211.34 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $201.19 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Public Storage by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

