Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Critical Analysis

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Proteostasis Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 665.31%. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.68%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics N/A -74.97% -57.97% Mersana Therapeutics -66.97% -27.93% -21.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics $5.00 million 10.22 -$61.83 million ($1.16) -0.84 Mersana Therapeutics $42.12 million 6.69 -$28.21 million ($0.65) -9.54

Mersana Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Proteostasis Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteostasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Proteostasis Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study. It has a collaboration agreements with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of CF, non-classical CF, and other pulmonary diseases in the United States or the European Union; and Genentech, Inc. for licensing the technology and materials relating to therapeutic small molecule modulators. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies. Its lead product candidate is XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, non small cell lung cancer, and other orphan indications. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic research and development partnerships with Merck KGaA and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates utilizing Fleximer. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

