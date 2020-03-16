Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) vs. Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Critical Review

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Collectors Universe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $424.42 million 0.35 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Collectors Universe $72.45 million 2.35 $9.98 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Priority Technology and Collectors Universe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.09%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -7.20% N/A -6.79% Collectors Universe 15.95% 62.72% 29.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats Priority Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

