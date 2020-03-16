Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Primoris Services worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 26,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,959,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Primoris Services stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

