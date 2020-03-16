Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively Purchases 10,000 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLNT opened at $53.98 on Monday. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,127,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,634,000 after acquiring an additional 159,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

