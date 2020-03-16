Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively Purchases 10,000 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PLNT opened at $53.98 on Monday. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.