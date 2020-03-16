Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

