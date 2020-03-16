PG&E’s (PCG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $18.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCG. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

PCG opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. PG&E has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($13.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $56,850,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,582 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

