Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Stake Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Petmed Express worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,237 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 101,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Petmed Express Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

