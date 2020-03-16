PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

PEP opened at $127.45 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

