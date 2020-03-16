Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,445 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1,339.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $71.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.