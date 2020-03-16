Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,374,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $762.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.62.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

