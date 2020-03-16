Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Decreased by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises approximately 3.8% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.42% of Owens Corning worth $30,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

