Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OVV. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Ovintiv stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $675.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Insiders purchased 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

