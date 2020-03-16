Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $675.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.